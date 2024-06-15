Ogborne Capital Management LLC Acquires 70,322 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Ogborne Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 97.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,322 shares during the quarter. Roku accounts for about 4.0% of Ogborne Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Ogborne Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $13,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Roku by 200.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 41,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 27,431 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Roku by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Roku by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Roku in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,386,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Roku by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 154,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,922,000 after purchasing an additional 33,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROKU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

Roku Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $54.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.17. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.20 and a 1-year high of $108.84.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $881.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.54 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 23.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.38) EPS. Analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Charles Collier sold 7,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $409,532.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,747.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 3,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $189,652.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,036 shares in the company, valued at $4,683,435.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 7,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $409,532.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,747.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,774 shares of company stock valued at $673,993. 13.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Roku

(Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

