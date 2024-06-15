Ogborne Capital Management LLC Invests $3.22 Million in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Ogborne Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,222,000. First American Financial accounts for approximately 1.0% of Ogborne Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FAF. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of First American Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of First American Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of First American Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of First American Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First American Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Price Performance

Shares of First American Financial stock opened at $53.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.28. First American Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $49.55 and a 1 year high of $65.54.

First American Financial Announces Dividend

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is currently 101.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FAF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.75.

First American Financial Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

Featured Articles

