Okabena Investment Services Inc. Acquires New Shares in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 369,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $14,851,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 5.8% of Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Okabena Investment Services Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 430.9% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EEM stock opened at $42.26 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.38 and a 52-week high of $43.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.92 and its 200 day moving average is $40.55.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

