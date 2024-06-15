Okabena Investment Services Inc. Decreases Stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,629 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,544 shares during the quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Nutanix by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 100,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Sonen Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Sonen Capital LLC now owns 18,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nutanix during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 85.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 23,932 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $1,508,912.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 373,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,519,163.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO David Sangster sold 12,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total value of $790,836.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,192 shares in the company, valued at $4,424,903.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 23,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $1,508,912.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 373,024 shares in the company, valued at $23,519,163.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 104,506 shares of company stock worth $6,668,188. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on NTNX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nutanix from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Nutanix from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Nutanix from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutanix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.77.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Nutanix

Nutanix Trading Up 1.7 %

NTNX stock opened at $54.01 on Friday. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.47 and a 52 week high of $73.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.53.

Nutanix Profile

(Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.