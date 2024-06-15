Okabena Investment Services Inc. Has $3.13 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 162.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,505 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.2% of Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,407,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,477,000 after purchasing an additional 234,638 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 413,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,628,000 after buying an additional 35,450 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $22,078,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $770,000,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $72.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $113.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.80.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

