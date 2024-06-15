Okabena Investment Services Inc. Has $4.31 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.7% of Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

VWO stock opened at $43.75 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $44.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.05 and its 200-day moving average is $41.59. The firm has a market cap of $79.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

