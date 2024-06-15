Okabena Investment Services Inc. Increases Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 342.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,336 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises 1.4% of Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 720,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,960,000 after acquiring an additional 182,390 shares in the last quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 235.4% during the 4th quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd now owns 213,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,168,000 after purchasing an additional 149,605 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $11,560,000. Harding Loevner LP lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 11,616,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,222,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of TSM stock opened at $172.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $894.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.34. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $84.01 and a fifty-two week high of $176.06.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.15% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.4865 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

