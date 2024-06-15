Okabena Investment Services Inc. Increases Stock Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,993 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 1.0% of Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $2,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAE. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 275,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,632,000 after buying an additional 4,829 shares in the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 824,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,888,000 after acquiring an additional 95,469 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $16,090,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 953,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,983,000 after purchasing an additional 50,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 52,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:DFAE opened at $25.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.39. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $21.54 and a 52 week high of $26.33.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

