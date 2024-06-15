Okabena Investment Services Inc. Invests $587,000 in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,321 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sentry LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,811,748,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $700,291,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the third quarter valued at approximately $496,611,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 29.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,063,938 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,076,619,000 after acquiring an additional 916,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in FedEx by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,667,462 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,686,738,000 after acquiring an additional 880,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FDX. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $291.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $306.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.92.

FedEx Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of FDX stock opened at $246.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $223.24 and a 1 year high of $291.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $258.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.16.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.07%.

FedEx declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 6,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.02, for a total value of $1,769,882.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,277.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, EVP Tracy B. Brightman sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.69, for a total value of $703,009.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,192.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 6,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.02, for a total transaction of $1,769,882.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,865 shares in the company, valued at $2,265,277.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,668 shares of company stock valued at $37,758,773. 8.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

