Okabena Investment Services Inc. Invests $693,000 in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. 96.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INVH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.12.

Insider Transactions at Invitation Homes

In other news, COO Charles D. Young sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $174,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 275,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,594,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Cohen Jana Barbe sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $248,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,591.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Charles D. Young sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $174,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 275,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,594,065.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

Invitation Homes stock opened at $35.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 40.79, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.15. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.49 and a 1 year high of $36.53.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.22). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 21.75%. The business had revenue of $646.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.97 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Stories

