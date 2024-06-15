Okabena Investment Services Inc. Purchases New Shares in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Rockline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $4,180,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 213,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,821,000 after acquiring an additional 12,065 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 6,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ITW. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.44.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $235.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $70.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.23. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.50 and a 52 week high of $271.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.82% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 55.23%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

