Okabena Investment Services Inc. Purchases New Shares in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 166,656 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $64,291,000 after acquiring an additional 20,018 shares during the last quarter. HTLF Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $850,000. Apexium Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 5,672 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trueblood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $989,000. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $446.76 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.36 and a 1 year high of $471.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $144.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $439.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $402.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at $269,475,456.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GS. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $430.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.57.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

