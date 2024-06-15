Okabena Investment Services Inc. Purchases New Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 158.0% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at $17,205,859.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM opened at $102.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.32. The company has a market capitalization of $158.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.57. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.23 and a 1-year high of $104.90.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 113.26%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 101.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

