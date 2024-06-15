Okabena Investment Services Inc. Sells 480 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. reduced its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNI. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.4% during the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 27,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 12,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 23,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 28,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

NYSE CNI opened at $121.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.07. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $134.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 23.27%. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 39.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.32.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

