Okabena Investment Services Inc. Sells 658 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. lowered its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter worth about $979,890,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 21,170,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,682,256,000 after buying an additional 6,835,271 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the third quarter valued at $481,016,000. Causeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the third quarter valued at $305,505,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1,122.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,398,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $252,875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120,385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

CP opened at $76.93 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1-year low of $68.92 and a 1-year high of $91.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $71.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.97.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.63%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CP shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.32.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

