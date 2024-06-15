Okabena Investment Services Inc. Takes $1.24 Million Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,635 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of AMAT opened at $237.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $196.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $211.62 and its 200-day moving average is $189.38. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $238.40.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 41.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 18.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on AMAT. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $1,597,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,767,230.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $4,446,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,091,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $1,597,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,712 shares in the company, valued at $16,767,230.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $6,598,500 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

