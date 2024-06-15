Okabena Investment Services Inc. Takes $903,000 Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $903,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $277,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $1,145,000. First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $352,000. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of WM opened at $203.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $149.71 and a one year high of $214.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $207.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.06.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.23. Waste Management had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total value of $859,610.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,324,156.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on WM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Waste Management from $202.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Waste Management from $207.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Waste Management from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.61.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

