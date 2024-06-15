OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 542,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,381,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 18.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 10,524 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DVYE opened at $26.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $679.64 million, a P/E ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.74. iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $22.86 and a 12-month high of $29.70.

The iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (DVYE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of high-dividend-paying emerging markets companies. DVYE was launched on Feb 23, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

