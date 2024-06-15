OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 443,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,404,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 170.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGGO opened at $29.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.02. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $22.08 and a 1-year high of $30.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.47.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

