OLD Mission Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 842,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,239 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for 0.5% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $28,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPDW. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 134.1% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.3% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDW opened at $35.44 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $29.39 and a one year high of $36.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.65.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

