OLD Mission Capital LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)

OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Free Report) by 566.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 527,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 448,016 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF were worth $9,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EWS. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 259,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 820,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after acquiring an additional 48,700 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 29,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 235,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 37.8% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 37,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 10,278 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $427.50 million, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.10 and a 200 day moving average of $18.45. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a 52 week low of $17.22 and a 52 week high of $20.10.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

