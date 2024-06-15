OLD Mission Capital LLC Grows Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EEMV)

OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EEMV – Free Report) by 92.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 542,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261,211 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF makes up 0.6% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.66% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF worth $30,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 292,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,246,000 after buying an additional 12,318 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 110,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,152,000 after purchasing an additional 13,565 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 352,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,813,000 after purchasing an additional 12,470 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $56.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.69 and a 200 day moving average of $55.91.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (EEMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets firms selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. EEMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

