OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $16.23 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,172 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $16,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Joseph Group Capital Management raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 324.6% during the fourth quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $111.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.56 and its 200-day moving average is $105.88. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $88.33 and a 1-year high of $112.79.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.9354 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

