OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $18.62 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:BBEM)

OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:BBEM – Free Report) by 36.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 375,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,339 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $18,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,376,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,958,000 after buying an additional 367,137 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $52.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $597.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.80.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BBEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-capitalization companies in emerging markets. BBEM was launched on May 10, 2023 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

