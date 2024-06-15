OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $8.12 Million Holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF (BATS:EMGF)

OLD Mission Capital LLC decreased its stake in iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF (BATS:EMGF – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,853 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 1.31% of iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF worth $8,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000.

EMGF opened at $46.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.02. The stock has a market cap of $637.70 million, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.79. iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $39.80 and a 1 year high of $53.73.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF (EMGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Diversified Multiple-Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging market firms, selected and weighted to increase exposure to quality, value, momentum and size. EMGF was launched on Dec 8, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

