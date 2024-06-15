OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New $44.77 Million Investment in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUSFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 689,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,772,000. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF accounts for 0.8% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXUS. Prairieview Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,828,000. NYL Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 358.5% during the fourth quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 91,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,924,000 after buying an additional 71,333 shares during the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 1,037,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,259,000 after buying an additional 62,382 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 263,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,130,000 after buying an additional 26,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 53,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after buying an additional 23,967 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IXUS stock opened at $67.08 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $57.04 and a 12 month high of $70.18. The firm has a market cap of $35.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.92 and a 200-day moving average of $66.02.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.0192 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

