OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New Investment in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 May ETF (NYSEARCA:MAYT)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 May ETF (NYSEARCA:MAYT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 781,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,921,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.50% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 May ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 May ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
NYSEARCA:MAYT opened at $31.18 on Friday. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 May ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.94 and a fifty-two week high of $31.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.12.
AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 May ETF Company Profile
