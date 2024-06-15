OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New Investment in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 58,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,628,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PDD by 294.4% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of PDD in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PDD by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of PDD during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 29.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PDD shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of PDD from $248.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PDD from $178.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of PDD from $191.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of PDD from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of PDD from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.33.

NASDAQ:PDD opened at $148.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $204.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.64. PDD Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.40 and a fifty-two week high of $164.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.97.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. PDD had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 45.04%. Analysts expect that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

