OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases 137,992 Shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Free Report) by 80.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,992 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 1.91% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF worth $9,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 60,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,506,000. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period.

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EMQQ opened at $33.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.57. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 1-year low of $27.60 and a 1-year high of $36.66. The firm has a market cap of $383.06 million, a PE ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.23.

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Profile

The EMQQ Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (EMQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of companies producing most of their revenue from internet or ecommerce activity in emerging markets. EMQQ was launched on Nov 13, 2014 and is managed by EMQQ.

