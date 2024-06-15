OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases 171,544 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 37.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 629,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,544 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $15,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 11,647,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,438,000 after buying an additional 142,853 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,143,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,882,000 after buying an additional 112,236 shares during the period. Geometric Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 6,208,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,607,000 after buying an additional 444,673 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,520,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,806,000 after buying an additional 111,082 shares during the period. Finally, Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,720,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,299,000 after buying an additional 238,106 shares during the period.

Shares of DFAX opened at $25.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.78. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $21.39 and a twelve month high of $26.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

