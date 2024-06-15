OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases 507,878 Shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Free Report) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,041,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 507,878 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF worth $35,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EWH. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 1,973.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 4,093.3% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 11,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 11,625 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $314,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 31,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 2,083.7% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 46,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 44,258 shares during the last quarter. 50.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:EWH opened at $15.75 on Friday. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a one year low of $14.64 and a one year high of $20.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.37.

About iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.