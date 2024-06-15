OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,839,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,403,000. iShares MSCI India ETF makes up about 3.4% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INDA. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 360.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 168.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

INDA stock opened at $55.19 on Friday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $38.21. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.80.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.