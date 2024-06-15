OLD Mission Capital LLC Raises Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 4,541.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 695,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 680,118 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $17,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFEM. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 197.5% in the 4th quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

DFEM opened at $26.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.23. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $22.28 and a 1-year high of $27.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

