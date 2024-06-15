OLD Mission Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report) by 1,337.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,429,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,260,960 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF accounts for about 2.1% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 3.01% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $111,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,778,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159,107 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,149,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,915,000 after buying an additional 148,483 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 735,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,795,000 after acquiring an additional 46,668 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 700,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,198,000 after acquiring an additional 79,710 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,117,000.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWT stock opened at $53.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.53 and its 200 day moving average is $47.68. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 1-year low of $42.13 and a 1-year high of $53.16. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.96.

About iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

