OLD Mission Capital LLC Sells 332,407 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report) by 46.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332,407 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $11,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $14,488,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $7,540,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $5,495,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,011,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,531,000.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $32.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $960.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.79. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $27.54 and a 1-year high of $33.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.95.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

