OLD Mission Capital LLC Sells 46,694 Shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,694 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.26% of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF worth $12,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,394,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $976,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

ACWV stock opened at $103.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.55. iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $77.01 and a 1-year high of $88.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.47.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. ACWV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.