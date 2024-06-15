OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes $10.53 Million Position in Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF (NYSEARCA:EMCR)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF (NYSEARCA:EMCR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 380,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,534,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 2.07% of Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:EMCR opened at $29.49 on Friday. Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF has a one year low of $24.89 and a one year high of $30.21. The firm has a market cap of $383.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.96.
Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF Profile
