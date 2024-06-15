OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 553,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,229,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.50% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Palogic Value Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 62,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 5,661 shares in the last quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 55,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,682 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Credit LP increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 343.8% during the fourth quarter. Bain Capital Credit LP now owns 1,376,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,566 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 366,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,362,000 after buying an additional 173,448 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 5,578 shares during the period.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $41.68 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $41.19 and a twelve month high of $42.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.90 and its 200 day moving average is $41.88.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

