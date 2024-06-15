OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 332,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,909,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.16% of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $11,490,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 173.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 28,640 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,400,000. SWS Partners boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 112,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 12,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $32.68 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.89 and a fifty-two week high of $32.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.50.

About SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate taxable US corporate bonds with a maturity of at least one year, but no more than 10 years.

