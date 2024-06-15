OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,055,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,108,000. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF makes up about 1.0% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forefront Analytics LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 514.7% in the fourth quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 202,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,015,000 after purchasing an additional 169,878 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 153,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,581,000 after purchasing an additional 55,575 shares during the last quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,892,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,573,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,677,000 after purchasing an additional 103,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterford Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Waterford Advisors LLC now owns 272,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,462,000 after purchasing an additional 41,011 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BNDX stock opened at $48.95 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.30 and a 12-month high of $51.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.63 and its 200 day moving average is $48.95.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.0959 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

