Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Shares Sold by Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC

Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 335,920 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 29,292 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $5,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,279,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,176,000 after acquiring an additional 841,195 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,063,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,862,000 after purchasing an additional 308,892 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 4,985,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,060 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,776,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,808,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Old National Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ONB opened at $15.78 on Friday. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.36 and a fifty-two week high of $17.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $440.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on ONB. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Read Our Latest Report on ONB

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brendon B. Falconer sold 49,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total transaction of $803,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,231.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Old National Bancorp news, CEO Chady M. Alahmar sold 17,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $272,923.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,015.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brendon B. Falconer sold 49,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total value of $803,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,231.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Old National Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.