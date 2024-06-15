Old Well Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Old Well Partners LLC bought a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RCKT. Annandale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $282,000. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of RCKT opened at $21.86 on Friday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $14.89 and a one year high of $32.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.18. The company has a current ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 10.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Insider Transactions at Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RCKT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.73) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gotham Makker sold 274,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $7,789,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 365,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,402,878.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gotham Makker sold 274,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $7,789,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 365,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,402,878.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Militello sold 2,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $69,969.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,552,215.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 381,772 shares of company stock valued at $10,411,590 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on RCKT. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.13.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RCKT

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.