Old Well Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Old Well Partners LLC decreased its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the period. Cloudflare makes up 1.2% of Old Well Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Old Well Partners LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 1,976.9% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Cloudflare Stock Performance

NET stock opened at $75.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.22. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.88 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.93 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cloudflare news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 9,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.16, for a total value of $1,000,898.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,275,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,704,400.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $3,900,512.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,929.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 9,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.16, for a total value of $1,000,898.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,275,004 shares in the company, valued at $127,704,400.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 670,087 shares of company stock valued at $54,858,971 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $132.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Cloudflare from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $88.00 to $76.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.70.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cloudflare

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.