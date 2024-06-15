Old Well Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Old Well Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,700 shares during the quarter. Coupang makes up 2.3% of Old Well Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Old Well Partners LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $2,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Coupang by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupang in the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupang during the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupang during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Coupang from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Coupang from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Coupang from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coupang

In other news, insider Pranam Kolari sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total transaction of $45,752.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 187,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,198,825.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coupang news, CAO Jonathan D. Lee sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total transaction of $107,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 120,835 shares in the company, valued at $2,591,910.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Pranam Kolari sold 2,048 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total value of $45,752.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,198,825.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,618 shares of company stock valued at $3,760,028 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Stock Performance

Coupang stock opened at $21.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Coupang, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.51 and a 1-year high of $23.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.12.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. Coupang had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coupang Company Profile



Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

