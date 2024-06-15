Old Well Partners LLC Has $1.74 Million Holdings in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Old Well Partners LLC decreased its position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Free Report) by 49.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,527 shares during the quarter. BeiGene accounts for approximately 1.6% of Old Well Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Old Well Partners LLC’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in BeiGene by 166.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BeiGene by 123.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in BeiGene during the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BeiGene in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at BeiGene
In other BeiGene news, CEO John Oyler sold 26,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.89, for a total transaction of $3,977,745.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,186.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
BeiGene Stock Performance
NASDAQ BGNE opened at $162.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of -21.48 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.56 and a 200-day moving average of $161.90. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $126.97 and a 52-week high of $225.23.
BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($2.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.07) by $0.66. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 28.39% and a negative return on equity of 21.70%. The firm had revenue of $751.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -8.2 EPS for the current year.
About BeiGene
BeiGene, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; TEVIMBRA to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; PARTRUVIX for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; POBEVCY to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); BAITUOWEI, to treat breast and prostate cancers; TAFINLAR and MEKINIST to treat NSCLC and melanoma; VOTRIENT for advance renal cell carcinoma; AFINITOR for advance renal cell carcinoma, NET, SEGA, & breast cancers; and ZYKADIA to treat ALK + NSCLC.
