Old Well Partners LLC Has $3.40 Million Stock Holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Old Well Partners LLC trimmed its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 37,900 shares during the period. Genpact makes up about 3.2% of Old Well Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Old Well Partners LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $3,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Genpact in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,122,000. ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Genpact in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,881,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact in the fourth quarter worth $10,510,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Genpact by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 218,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,579,000 after acquiring an additional 24,259 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Genpact by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 216,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,500,000 after purchasing an additional 70,501 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Genpact

In related news, Director N. V. Tyagarajan sold 1,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $33,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,141. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on G shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Genpact from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Genpact from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Genpact Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE G opened at $30.95 on Friday. Genpact Limited has a 1-year low of $29.41 and a 1-year high of $39.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.153 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.43%.

Genpact Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

