Old Well Partners LLC Makes New Investment in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Old Well Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 8,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 11,576,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,288 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 38.7% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,108,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,789,000 after purchasing an additional 867,818 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,777,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,647,000 after purchasing an additional 148,526 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $45,187,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,220,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,439,000 after buying an additional 57,555 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 17,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $317,080.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,842 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,271.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 17,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $317,080.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,127,271.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Kihara sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total value of $31,987.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,097. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,644 shares of company stock valued at $1,456,342. 28.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on ACAD shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.19 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.94.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ACAD

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,489.51 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.03 and a 200-day moving average of $21.80. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $33.99.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $205.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.31 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.