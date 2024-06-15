Old Well Partners LLC Sells 38,061 Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Old Well Partners LLC reduced its stake in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 39.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,061 shares during the quarter. PDD makes up 7.9% of Old Well Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Old Well Partners LLC’s holdings in PDD were worth $8,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new position in PDD during the fourth quarter worth about $1,813,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PDD by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,101,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,645,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637,418 shares during the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. raised its holdings in shares of PDD by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 10,110,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760,100 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PDD during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,379,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in PDD by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 29.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PDD opened at $148.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $136.63 and its 200-day moving average is $134.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $204.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.64. PDD Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.40 and a fifty-two week high of $164.69.

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $1.19. PDD had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 45.04%. The firm had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. Equities research analysts expect that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PDD shares. Barclays upped their price target on PDD from $178.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on PDD from $191.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on PDD from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on PDD from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of PDD from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.33.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

