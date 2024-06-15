Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Receives $60.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.00.

OLN has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Olin from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Olin from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Olin from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Olin from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Olin from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Olin during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Olin by 4,375.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Olin by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Olin by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Olin by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 858 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:OLN opened at $49.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.50. Olin has a 1 year low of $41.71 and a 1 year high of $60.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.47.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Olin had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Olin’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Olin will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.78%.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

