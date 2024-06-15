Omega Fund Management LLC Invests $10.44 Million in enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN)

Omega Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,131,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,441,000. enGene comprises about 8.5% of Omega Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Separately, Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of enGene in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

Get enGene alerts:

enGene Stock Down 10.0 %

ENGN stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.02. enGene Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.69 and a 12-month high of $43.00.

Insider Transactions at enGene

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, major shareholder De Solidarite Des Travai Fonds sold 47,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $717,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,036,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,542,295. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ENGN. UBS Group started coverage on shares of enGene in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of enGene in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of enGene in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of enGene in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on enGene in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, enGene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on enGene

enGene Company Profile

(Free Report)

enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for enGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for enGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.